Harry Kane's calmness is what makes the Tottenham striker so special, according to former Wales defender Neil Taylor.

Kane's double in Spurs' 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest took his took his league tally to 201, with 187 of those goals coming in the Premier League.

He is now joint third in the all-time scorers list with Andy Cole, but still 73 behind the man at the top, Alan Shearer.

"Kane is unbelievable," Taylor told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "He is just so emotionally calm, no matter how the game is going.

"The first goal he has just rolled it in from the edge of the box. With the header, he is in the right place at the right time. Alan Shearer will definitely be looking over his shoulder now.

"Even better is the fact he is doing it at the one club. Like Steven Gerrard at Liverpool, he could easily have left and won numerous trophies.

"Right now, would anyone say Tottenham won’t win a trophy? I wouldn’t write them off this season."

Journalist Miguel Delaney said working under boss Antonio Conte has been "transformative" for Kane, with the Italian's notoriously tough training session paying dividends.

"One of the things that has struck me about Kane is how lean and sharp he looks," Delaney added. "Certainly compared with last summer.

"Last summer, obviously there was a lot more going on, his future was uncertain and he was just coming off the Euros."

