Conte on transfers, Kane contract, Richarlison and Hojbjerg
- Published
Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's Premier League visit to London rivals West Ham.
Here are the key lines from the Tottenham manager:
Conte says he has spoken to managing director Fabio Paratici and chairman Daniel Levy and "told them my opinion" on further transfers before the window closes on Thursday. "The most important thing is they know that. If we do something or not, it's OK," he said.
The boss says he "doesn't know" about any potential new contract for Harry Kane, whose current deal runs until 2024.
"I think we are talking about an important player for Tottenham and everyone's desire is for him to stay here and sign a new contract," he adds.
Conte says he is "really happy" with Richarlison, despite the Brazilian forward being restricted to three substitute outings so far
"Every time he is playing, he is playing very well," adds the Italian. "For sure in the upcoming games you will see him in the starting team."
Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is "a really important player" who is showing "great improvement with the ball, without the ball, in position".
"Pierre doesn't divide my head. I am really happy with his performance,"
Conte adds.