Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone has joined his hometown club - Serie B side Como 1907 - in a permanent deal.

The 24-year-old joined Wolves for £16m in the summer of 2019.

He scored three goals in 28 appearances in all competitions.

The Italian joined Fiorentina in January 2020 on loan, he also had a six-month move to Valencia before spending last season with Serie A club Empoli.