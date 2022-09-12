B﻿righton must put the "emotion" of losing manager Graham Potter "to one side" and will patiently pursue replacements, says chief executive Paul Barber.

T﻿he Seagulls allowed Potter and key backroom staff members to join Chelsea last week.

B﻿ut Barber says the club has "resilience" built into it and that such "eventualities" are planned for.

S﻿peaking to BBC Radio Sussex Sport, Barber said: "It's really important that if you planned your organisation well and prepare for eventualities you put in place succession in every area. That’s no different with a head coach. We are working through our list. We are not in a huge rush. The process is underway.

"Graham was an exceptional coach that we’d kept tabs on for some time before appointing him. Finding someone of a similar ilk, with the same kind of attributes, tactical, communication skills, personality fit with the club, are going to be very important parts of the process.

"It's important to put emotion to one side."

B﻿righton's games at Bournemouth on Saturday and at home to Crystal Palace this weekend have both been postponed.

T﻿heir next fixture is due to take place at Liverpool on 1 October.

B﻿arber says the break can be valuable in allowing them to patiently pursue Potter's successor but he is also mindful of choosing a new manager in a timely manner so he can bond with the club's players.

He added: "It’s a balance between making sure we cover our ground very thoroughly and work through our process diligently but at the same time giving ourselves the best possible chance of ensuring a minimal amount of disruption for our next game."