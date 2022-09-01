Bowler signs for Forest before joining Olympiacos on loan
- Published
Nottingham Forest have signed winger Josh Bowler from Blackpool.
The 23-year-old will immediately join Greek champions Olympiacos on loan for the remainder of this season.
Bowler previously played for Queens Park Rangers, Everton and Hull City, before joining the Seasiders in 2021.
He scored seven goals in 49 appearances for the Championship side.
Skip twitter post
We are delighted to complete the signing of Josh Bowler ❤️— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) September 1, 2022
The winger will spend the remainder of the season on loan at @olympiacosfc ✍️#NFFC | #PL
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post