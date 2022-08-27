Line-ups at Rugby Park

Kilmarnock: Walker, Alebiosu, Mayo, Taylor, Chrisene, Power, Polworth, McInroy, Armstrong, Shaw, Lafferty.

Substitutes: Woods, Stokes, McKenzie, Murray, Lyons, Wright, Donnelly, Sotona, Cameron.

Motherwell: Kelly, O'Donnell, McGinn, Solholm Johansen, Lamie, Goss, Spittal, Cornelius, Slattery, Shields, Van Veen.

Substitutes: Oxborough, Mugabi, Maguire, Efford, Johnston, Morris, Penney, Tierney, Miller.

Derek McInnes gives new signing Ben Chrisene a Kilmarnock debut against Motherwell after the 18-year-old left-back joined on loan from Aston Villa this week.

Daniel Armstrong also starts in the only other change to the team that lost narrowly at Ross County last weekend.

Joe Wright and Rory McKenzie drop to the bench.

Motherwell, in great form right now, are unchanged after seeing off 10-man Livingston. Stevie Hammell is looking for his third straight win since becoming permanent manager.

