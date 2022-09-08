We asked you if you're worried by Liverpool's form so far this season and if you have confidence in Jurgen Klopp to turn it around.

Here are some of your replies:

Daryl: You don't become a bad team overnight. This is the same team that was two games away from four trophies last season. Yes, there are issues, but I have every faith in Jurgen Klopp and the players to sort them out. Anyone questioning Klopp needs to go and have a sit down. We aren't even 10 games into the season. Nothing won or lost yet.

John: Very, very disappointed. Joe Gomez looked like the villain, but he had to do two defenders' work. TAA was useless on the night. Even his offensive work was off but, at the end of the day, he is a defender. He swanned around like he was inspecting the pitch. Out of position, no interest, no effort. Milner should have played right-back.

Tunji: It's clear a few players have performed below expectation and need to be grilled. Trent and Gomez have been so, so poor this season - it's unbelievable Klopp continues to use them. Bobby Firmino seems to have his mind somewhere else too. In general, though, I do think Liverpool can recover and rediscover their winning ways.

Rob: I'm not too worried - these things happen to every club. Having Thiago back is a real plus and the speed of passing improved when he was on - and that is something we've lacked a little so far.

Leon: I'm not worried. I expected this from the highs of last season. I would be satisfied with the Community Shield, fourth in the Premier League and, who knows, a Manchester United v Liverpool Europa League final, because it’s unlikely we'll progress through Champions League group stage. Klopp is still the right man for the job - I have complete faith.

Andy: We were beaten by a team very much in form, who countered the way that Liverpool like to play. More worrying is the league performances since the start of the season. Yes, we lost arguably our most influential player in Mane, but that doesn’t explain the poor defensive displays and doesn't change the obvious need to have strengthened the midfield.