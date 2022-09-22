J﻿ordan Henderson says recent experiences of crowd trouble and stadium issues has made him reconsider whether to take his family to the World Cup in Qatar.

T﻿he Liverpool captain was on the bench for England's Euro 2020 final against Italy that was overshadowed by ticketless fans storming the stadium.

L﻿ast season, he played in the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris, a match that was delayed as spectators were unable to gain access to the Stade de France, leading to local police using tear gas and pepper spray on supporters and ultimately to a full inquiry commissioned by Uefa.

"﻿My wife and kids had to try to get in a side door [at Wembley] which they wouldn't let them in and they were trapped," he said. "She was trying to get the kids away from the middle of what was happening.

"﻿Eventually, after about 15-20 minutes somebody recognised she was my wife and she was lucky that they let them in. If that person hadn't, it could have been trouble.

"﻿Then, my dad said after the Champions League final, that was him done.

"﻿When you've had those experiences, sometimes you think: is it worth risking it?"

H﻿enderson has joined up with the England squad for their final competitive games before the World Cup, despite not featuring for Liverpool in September because of injury.

"﻿First and foremost, it is to make sure I'm fit and available to play," he said.

"﻿There is no point coming here if I'm not fit. Of course I want to be here for two big games against Italy and Germany, and leading into the World Cup as well.

"﻿Hopefully I can get a good week's training and play some part in the games."