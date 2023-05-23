Dons owe it to fans to perform - Robson

Barry Robson has urged Aberdeen's home support to rally around his side one final time this season when St Mirren visit Pittodrie on Wednesday.

The Dons remain in pole position to finish third in the Scottish Premiership, despite no wins in their last three matches, as they hold a two-point lead over Hearts with just two games left.

Since taking charge, Robson has suffered only one home defeat - a 3-1 loss to St Mirren.

"Pittodrie has been bouncing for the last two months," Robson said before the latest visit of the Buddies.

"It's the busiest I've seen it in a long time and the players have really taken the fans with them. The players need to perform them, work for them, run for them and if they do that, the fans will go with them. Hopefully we get that tomorrow.

"This is the greatness of the game. When you were watching football during the pandemic with no fans, it felt eerie and flat.

"When the fans are there, they bring such a wealth of emotions - they bring pride, nervousness, confidence... it's about how you interpret that on the pitch.

"You should always believe your fans are right behind you, and they are behind us here and have been since I joined."