What was West Ham's most memorable final day?

Mia Claydon, Green Street Hammers, external

Although recent, qualifying for the Europa League positions in the 2020-21 season was one I'll never forget.

After battling relegation and mid-table performances for years on end, among other things, the formidable signing of Jesse Lingard catapulted West Ham into Europe.

To make the occasion slightly more romantic for Hammers fans, boyhood West Ham fan and captain of the side, Mark Noble, announced he would play for just one more season - spending that last season jetting around the continent.

We all dreamed of Noble lifting that trophy in his last season, making the last day of the 2020-21 season that much sweeter following the madness of the pandemic. A glimmer of hope was had on the last day of that campaign.