Brentford 1-1 Aston Villa - Analysis

Harry De Cosemo, BBC Sport

The manner in which Ollie Watkins tore through the Premier League's best defence in the win over Newcastle last week made his first return to Brentford feel ominous.

But the in-form striker, who spent three years with the Bees, really struggled to get into the game and Aston Villa were far from that energetic, free-flowing side they looked seven days ago.

Talk of Champions League qualification has been rife this week, but despite Douglas Luiz's late strike, this is an opportunity missed.

Unai Emery said his side found it difficult and he was not wrong. For long spells there was no rhythm to their play, no purpose to their attacks, which were rare, and they were there for the taking for Brentford.

By the end, they could have won it because they rallied at 1-1. This game didn't show much for their European credentials, except perhaps their character and fight, which cannot be questioned.