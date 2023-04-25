The Anfield Wrap’s Josh Sexton says Ryan Gravenberch and Mason Mount are both "gettable" for Liverpool this summer, if the perceived value of Jude Bellingham is spread across multiple midfield options.

This month it was reported that the Reds will not make a move for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder because of what the 19-year-old would cost the club.

In recent weeks Jurgen Klopp has been linked with out-of-favour duo Ryan Gravenberch, who signed for Bayern Munich last summer from Ajax, and Chelsea’s Mason Mount.

"We have seen Ajax’s record of producing great young players down the years. It feels like Ajax are one of the sides that have propped up the entirety of European football, for probably my lifetime in terms of producing that talent," Sexton told BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast

"He would be a welcomed midfield recruitment and these two players seem easier to get with their current situations at their clubs. Gravenberch really hasn’t played at Bayern Munich but was a permanent fixture in the midfield in his season with Ajax.

"Mount of course has been a regular fixture down the years at Chelsea but has maybe fallen out of favour a little bit. Particularly amongst certain sets of fans within the Chelsea support.

"They feel like two who are gettable for Liverpool. I have seen higher fees touted for Mount - around £70m but I would be surprised if it was that much given his current situation and with a year left on his contract.

"You’d like to think whatever they thought Jude Bellingham was worth they would spend that on a couple of midfielders. If that is Mount and Gravenberch there may even be money left over for a centre-half."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds