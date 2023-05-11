Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas and Luis Sinisterra are all missing while Allardyce confirmed Tyler Adams will not play again this season.

He is hopeful Cooper will return next week: "The squad in general is a bit light in terms of numbers so we have to be protective. What's most important today is having five quality subs."

He appreciates the need to open the scoring on Saturday: "Scoring the first goal is very important. It would be a big lift. Going a goal down would be a very tough job mentally for the players.

On how to balance the need to score with being stable in defence: "They don't have to go daft and leave the door open to concede two, three or four like before. There's nothing wrong with the system. It's the players who break down, not the system."

He was blunt about what should motivate his players: "The fear of relegation needs to drive them. They know their Premier League status is in jeopardy. The club worked so hard to get here. First two years are always the hardest - get past year one and two you can build for the future."