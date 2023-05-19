Leicester City could be relegated from the Premier League on Monday, seven years after winning the title and two years after lifting the FA Cup.

If results involving Nottingham Forest, Everton and Leeds go against them at the weekend, Leicester will need to go to Champions League-chasing Newcastle and win to keep their survival hopes alive.

Alternatively, should Everton and Leeds lose their respective penultimate matches, a victory at St James' Park would move Dean Smith's side out of the relegation zone.

Ex-Foxes midfielder Dean Hammond told BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast: "I think Leicester are going to need at least four points to stay in the Premier League, which is difficult when you haven't been winning games consistently all season.

"You have to believe you're good enough, individually and as a group, to get out of this situation and get at least four points, and hope other teams will do you a favour. And then it's another brilliant part of Leicester's recent history - that they've got out of a situation which nobody really expected them to be in and nobody really expects them to get out of now, except for the players within the football club.

"It's difficult, but you have to believe it's possible and give it everything you possibly can."

