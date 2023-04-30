Liverpool 4-3 Tottenham: Analysis

Phil McNulty, Chief football writer at Anfield

Tottenham Hotspur's bad habit of starting games in a daze came back to haunt them once more in a dramatic defeat at Liverpool.

As at Newcastle United, when they were 5-0 down in 20 minutes before losing 6-1, Spurs stumbled towards oblivion as they were three down in a quarter of an hour.

It must be a huge source of frustration to interim manager Ryan Mason, as it was to those before him, that when Spurs did wake up they looked a serious threat, Richarlison making it 3-3 in injury time before Diogo Jota answered with Liverpool’s winner seconds later.

Mason will surely have warned Spurs about the perils of a failure to hit the ground running but once again they fell on deaf ears and they were left coming up just short after working so hard to claw back those three goals and come within moments of an excellent, morale-boosting point.