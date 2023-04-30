Liverpool 4-3 Tottenham: What Mason said

Interim Tottenham manager Ryan Mason speaking to BBC MOTD: "Difficult to put into words, to give them three goals makes our task very difficult to win the game. We created the better chances and looked like scoring every time we had the ball."

Asked about the slow start: "I don’t know at this time, If you’re not ready to start games with full intensity you're going to concede goals and to be 3-0 down after that time is hard. The manner in which we concede the last goal makes it impossible to take. I need to speak to the players on that, we need to address it and do it quickly

"We know were a team that can hurt opposition and score goals against anybody. But ultimately you don’t win games just with the ball, you can’t concede 4 goals as a team and take more pride in keeping clean sheets.

"We should’ve scored more but to concede a goal in the last minute to a player that shouldn’t have been on the pitch is hard to take."

Asked about a possible red card for Diogo Jota: "I need an explanation, I want to know why the referee on the pitch didn’t see it, but also why an experienced one in the VAR room can’t. Its hard to justify how that isn’t a red card. It ticks all the boxes for dangerous play so it's hard to understand why.

"There’s no positives right now because we’ve lost, there’s anger and disappointment."