The Chelsea youngster hoping for a big Premier League season

Ask any Huddersfield fan for their thoughts on Chelsea defender Levi Colwill and, having watched him all last season during a successful loan spell, they will say he is an England captain in the making.

The talented 19-year-old was a big reason why the Championship pre-season relegation favourites ended up finishing third and reaching the play-off final.

Calm and assured on the ball with a maturity beyond his years, Chelsea have high hopes for Colwill, who has been described as the next John Terry.

A host of Premier League clubs - including Brighton, Everton and Leicester City - have been linked with a loan move for the left-footed centre-back.

Wherever he does end up, expect him to make a big impression in the Premier League this season.

