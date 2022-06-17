Jonjoe Kenny has penned an emotional farewell to Everton fans after leaving his boyhood club to join Hertha Berlin.

The 25-year-old defender had been offered a new contract to stay at Goodison Park earlier this month, but rejected the deal.

After ending his 16-year affiliation with the Toffees, he told the club website:, external "Playing for this club was living the dream.

"Everyone knows the story that I lived a two-minute walk from Goodison Park, and I could see the stadium from my bedroom window.

"I’ve been at Everton since I was nine years old. It’s a club I love, a club I was brought up on.

"I’m a scouser who achieved his dream of playing for Everton. It’s been a fantastic ride."