'I’m a scouser who achieved his dream of playing for Everton'

Jonjoe KennyGetty Images

Jonjoe Kenny has penned an emotional farewell to Everton fans after leaving his boyhood club to join Hertha Berlin.

The 25-year-old defender had been offered a new contract to stay at Goodison Park earlier this month, but rejected the deal.

After ending his 16-year affiliation with the Toffees, he told the club website: "Playing for this club was living the dream.

"Everyone knows the story that I lived a two-minute walk from Goodison Park, and I could see the stadium from my bedroom window.

"I’ve been at Everton since I was nine years old. It’s a club I love, a club I was brought up on.

"I’m a scouser who achieved his dream of playing for Everton. It’s been a fantastic ride."