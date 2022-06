Ross County - with three new signings in tow - are jetting out to Verona on Saturday for a week-long camp at a facility boasting "seven pitches and also pools, gyms and therapy suites". Fancy.

Upon their return, Malky Mackay's men will take on Brora Rangers in a pre-season friendly away on 6 July.

County open their League Cup campaign, also away from home, against Buckie Thistle on 9 July.