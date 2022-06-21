Alex Iwobi says he "wants to win something" at Everton after coming into his own during the club's successful fight against relegation.

The Nigeria midfielder played a vital role in helping Frank Lampard's side stay in the Premier League, his versatility and work ethic winning over a previously sceptical Goodison faithful.

With the new season six weeks away, Iwobi wants to "make positive memories with this club".

"I am youngish and have a lot of time ahead," the 25-year-old told the club's official website, external. "My first couple of years here weren't the greatest but the final weeks were my best period at Everton.

"I want to use it as a platform to kick on."

Iwobi was the only player to start Everton's final 12 games of the season and says Lampard has helped add tactical nous to his boundless energy.

"Evertonians appreciate hard work and the physical side," he said. "The manager knows I have the ability to press and quickly get back into shape.

"But he also said it's about having a bit more tactical awareness so I'm not burned out.

"I love playing and trying to express myself through football so I just try my best when I get the opportunity."