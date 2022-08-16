Mike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

After a defeat, it's easy to highlight the negatives in a performance, however there are ripples of excitement at Everton that can’t be ignored.

For many seasons, we’ve been crying out for an athletic, pacey central midfielder who’s equipped to not only break up play, but be progressive in attack as well. In Amadou Onana, Everton may well have just found their man.

In what was only a fifteen-minute cameo at Villa Park on Saturday, the new big-money signing from Lille gave us all a taste of the midfield attributes all Evertonians have been craving.

It’s easy to focus on the mistake he made for the second goal. Personally, I felt he could count himself unlucky, as he looked to run the ball across his body and start an attack. He’s young and will learn from such mistakes, but seeing him pick himself up and continue to play with confidence, was exciting.

Not only did he grab an assist on his debut, he was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet himself. It’s that enterprise and drive that can really transform our midfield. Obviously, it’s important we don’t get carried away, but he’s certainly one to watch this season.