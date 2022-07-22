Hibs 'close' to centre-half signing

Hibernian are "closing in" on a new centre-half, according to owner Ron Gordon.

The American told a group of Hibs podcasters on YouTube that new manager Lee Johnson was still looking to fill "one or two" positional gaps in his squad.

Pressed on whether central defence is one of those areas, Gordon revealed that the Leith club are close to concluding a deal.

However, asked if Hibs still needed another striker, he pointed out that Elie Youan and Momodou Bojang had arrived from St Gallen and Rainbow respectively on loan while several midfield additions were also attack-minded.