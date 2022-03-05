Wolves 0-2 Crystal Palace - Patrick Vieira reaction

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira told BBC Match of the Day: “It was the perfect performance away from home. We were really solid, created a lot of chances. I’m really pleased with the attitude, character and organisation we showed today.

"That is the best 45 minutes we have played since I have been at the football club and it is important for us to build on the last couple of games. Today it was not just about the result it was about the performance, and the performance was really good.

"We know we are capable of playing good football but we weren’t consistent enough so far. So the challenge is to be demanding of ourselves and our team-mates to keep playing as well as we did today and keep winning games.

"It will be difficult, but we are happy with what we have been doing at the moment and consistency will be really important for us."