West Ham midfielder Declan Rice "will be off in the summer", according to former Crystal Palace midfielder Jobi McAnuff.

Rice has excelled in the Hammers' rise up the Premier League table, establishing himself as one of the best midfielders in the division and McAnuff believes he would improve any side in Europe.

"Even if West Ham make the top four, I think he's off," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"He's proved what an outstanding player he is and on the biggest stage internationally. I think everyone at West Ham is honest enough to know the biggest clubs will come knocking.

"They priced him at £100m in the summer which people raised eyebrows at but now, I think if Jack Grealish is going for that price, then Rice certainly will be."

