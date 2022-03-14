Talking point: The reason Man Utd beat Spurs

Matt Burns, The Boy Hotspur, external

There’s a myth doing the rounds that Manchester United aren’t in great shape. The back pages have had a field day with the various goings-on at Old Trafford. However, the Premier League table isn’t influenced by gossip.

After the game, Cristiano Ronaldo was dubbed the only reason United beat Spurs by Alan Shearer. Sure, the headline here was undoubtedly another spectacular hat-trick from the Portuguese, but it was Ralf Rangnick’s team, as a whole, whose efforts defeated Tottenham.

Beyond the goals, there’s plenty of evidence to support the notion that Manchester United smothered Spurs - 48 interceptions to 21 in the home side’s favour is a clue of some note.

Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane were pretty resolute, and that’s an important part of the story, one which in part, explains how awkward Spurs were made to look whenever they sought to cross a ball, or spring a long ball.

Manchester were United.