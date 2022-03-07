Diaz shines for Liverpool as West Ham rue missed chances

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

One of those ‘what if’ games for West Ham, whose finishing was not good enough, especially Manuel Lanzini somehow failing to hit the target from six yards with the goal at his mercy.

The Hammers have lost 70 league matches against Liverpool, have now won once at Anfield in 52 attempts, and David Moyes is without a win in 66 away league games against Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United, so perhaps the outcome of the match was not a surprise.

But the Scot will nevertheless wonder how his side failed to capitalise on some excellent chances.

Life might have been far less stressful for Liverpool's fans had Mohamed Salah taken the first-minute chance that came his way, instead of firing straight at goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

At times, Liverpool's attack is so fast and fluid it is impossible for opposition defences to cope.

Luis Diaz made an excellent contribution for Liverpool, who look in good shape for an excellent end to the season, even if what used to be a watertight defence is not quite as secure as in their last title-winning campaign.