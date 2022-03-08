Phil McNulty, BBC chief football writer

The warning signs are loud and clear for Everton. They are in serious relegation trouble and this shameful collapse will dispel any doubts.

Everton have shown an ominous failure to react to any sort of adversity, especially away from home, and this was the case again here. Frank Lampard’s side were finished once Michael Keane put through his own goal after 14 minutes and the final 5-0 scoreline was almost a kindness to them.

They need to bounce back in forthcoming home games against Wolves and Newcastle United, because the teams around them will sense their nervousness and their decline. They will look at Everton as a team they can catch to make their escape from relegation.

The manner in which Spurs cut through Everton at will must worry Lampard, and one look at their remaining fixtures suggests this is a battle to avoid the drop that will go right to the end.