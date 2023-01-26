Brighton v Liverpool: Pick of the stats
Liverpool have progressed from three of their five FA Cup ties against Brighton, most recently a 6-1 victory in February 2012.
Brighton have won three of their past four FA Cup fourth-round ties, although they did lose 3-1 away at Tottenham at this stage last season.
In the current format of the competition (since 1925-26), only Wolves (30), Sheffield United (28) and West Ham (27) have suffered more fourth-round exits from the FA Cup than Liverpool (26), with the Reds losing four of their last six such ties.