Ross County 3-0 Kilmarnock: Familiar pattern haunts McInnes

Kilmarnock are still in search of an away win in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Manager Derek McInnes said after the defeat by Ross County in Dingwall: "It was a fight. We lost the first goal in a counter attack. We played our own part in that goal. The response was good. We had umpteen corners and twice as many shots.

"In the second half, we had a chance to clear the ball. We gambled it would be a cut-back and they rolled it across the face of goal for 2-0. There were loads of opportunities for us. For long spells we played well but gave away cheap goals and have failed to score ourselves."