Sutton's predictions: Southampton v Nottingham Forest

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Southampton have lost all three Premier League games under Nathan Jones and have the worst home record in the division - they have taken only six points from a possible 24 at St Mary's, and haven't won there since August.

But Nottingham Forest are the top-flight team with the worst record on the road - they have picked up only two points from eight away games, and scored only once.

Forest were great at home to Chelsea on Sunday and deserved to beat them but, for some reason, don't seem able to play that way away from the City Ground.

Both teams are desperate for a win to climb out of the relegation zone, but it's hard to make a case for either of them to come out on top - I'm going for a draw.

Cian's prediction: 0-1

