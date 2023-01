We asked you for your thoughts after defeat to Rangers at Tannadice.

Here's what you had to say...

Jim: We have been improving for some weeks now, the loss to Rangers doesn't change that.

In the earlier part of the season, several players would have folded after the second goal. The next four weeks see a series of tough fixtures but we look up for it. Doubt the wisdom of relying on the January window but what we already have may be enough.