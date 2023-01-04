A return for a fan favourite? Your views

Five points clear in third place, Hearts' summer recruits have shone so far - Kye Rowles, Robert Snodgrass and Lawrence Shankland. But what should Robbie Neilson do in the January window? We asked the fans.

Kevin: Pace up front and right-sided centre-back with a bit of aggression. These are the priority positions, but we should always be aware of any opportunity to improve the squad.

James: Callum Paterson is a definite. A couple of big, monster defenders, and three more Shanklands!

Keith: Spine needed. Centre back. Attacking central midfielder. Striker.

Calum: No one in mind, but a tall and powerful centre-back would be perfect. Callum Paterson, too, of course. And I wouldn't mind a young, Scottish midfielder with high prospects too.

Kevin: I would like us to move on some fringe players before anything else. Then bring in quality, such Yutaro Oda and Callum Paterson. Definitely another centre-back. Overall though, keeping players fit is the must for a successful second half to the season.

Martin: Scott Robertson from Celtic would be a good pinch.