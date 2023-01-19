On this day in County history...

The Staggies - who were then a Championship club - sent Motherwell tumbling out of the Scottish Cup four years ago with a 2-1 win at Fir Park.

Brian Graham's double proved decisive in a dominant County display despite a last-gasp Jake Hastie reply.

It marked the last time County made it past their opening hurdle, with fourth-round defeats to Ayr United, Highland rivals Inverness CT, and Livingston in the following three seasons.

Can Malky Mackay's side set that miserable record straight on Saturday by seeing off second-tier bottom side Hamilton?