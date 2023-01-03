A 'superb' win - your views

We asked for your thoughts after Hearts swept past Edinburgh rivals Hibs to comfortably win the derby.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Kevin: In the first half Hearts were superb. Passed the ball, looked hungry, and capitalised on some poor Hibs play. After the break Hibs changed formation and played better. The changes of Smith and Halliday destabilised the back line. However, Humprys' finish was magic. Clark, Sibbick, Snodgrass and Shankland were different class for Hearts - well chuffed.

Paul: Whilst the first two goals may not have been spectacular, I thought they both showed how much more Hearts wanted the win, with the effort and work rate. Our third goal also had those two attributes, plus a skilled finish. Three deserved points!