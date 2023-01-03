St Johnstone 0-1 Dundee United: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after Tony Watt's late goal secured United successive league wins.

Here's what you had to say:

Dylan: Happy for Watt getting a goal. Need more like that from him, especially if Fletcher is not available. Sunday will be even tougher - any points there is a win for me.

Gavin: Momentum is so important in football. If United can beat the other teams in the bottom half, which they are more than capable of and nick a point against the Old Firm, then all will be okay at Tannadice.