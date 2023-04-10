We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Tottenham and Brighton.

Here are some of your comments:

Tottenham fans

Maggie: How DID we win this game? Brighton were by far the better team. We are where we are in the table only because Chelsea and Liverpool are having poor seasons. The thing I love about teams like Brighton, is that they play to their players strengths. Why can't we do the same? We have great players playing a system they're not comfortable with.

Simon: Brighton, a real team with a clear vision and pattern of play, Spurs a team with some great individual players. On this occasion the better team lost. Spurs used to be a team with a clear vision and pattern of play. We now need a manager who can deliver that again.

Mick: It’s simple to see Spurs will not make the top four this season. Now is time to bring in a new manager and give him the rest of the season to get to know the players he’s got, who he wants to keep, who won’t fit in and who he needs to bring in. Then have the pre-season to put it together.

James: We didn't deserve to win but we did and that's all that matters now. The defence has been and continues to be shocking and should have cost us again and whilst we continue to use the same poor tactics at the back I struggle to see how we can get any points from Manchester United, Newcastle and Liverpool. The season can't end soon enough.

Brighton fans

Baltos: Seagulls robbed yet again by poor refereeing. VAR errors and bad referees have cost six or seven points to date, crucial for European qualification.

Hal: If points were given for PGMOL apologies then we’d be top of the league! We were absolutely robbed, not by a disjointed Spurs, but by the match officials. Shocking! If we miss out on Europe by three or four points, it will be wholly down to them. Incompetence of the highest order!

Gez: When you're beaten by a better team you accept it and move on. But every Brighton fan is finding this is so hard to take right now because so many incorrect decisions went against us.

Andrew: As some may have stated or inferred here, the impassioned response from many Brighton fans, irrespective of accusation of bias, is that this was more than just a game of football. For the Albion, so much rests on European football. More than just the joy of something never previously achieved but the greatest chance of manager and player retention.