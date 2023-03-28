Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

When Nathan Jones said Theo Walcott would be “vital” for Southampton, most fans thought it was just another one of many baffling statements coming from the former Luton Town manager before his timely departure.

His comment came as a surprise at the time, with the winger having played just six games at that point in all competitions, with just one start in the Premier League.

His game time was limited under the Welsh manager, but he has been an integral part of Ruben Selles’ rejuvenated side, featuring in all six league games since he took over.

Walcott has been a breath of fresh air on the wings. Adam Armstrong, Mislav Orsic, Moussa Djenepo and Mohamed Elyounoussi have all failed to impress spectators, while crowd pleasers Stuart Armstrong and Samuel Edozie have been in and out of the squad.

The difference maker against Tottenham Hotspur, bagging a goal and an assist, the 33-year-old used to be a symbol of frustration, but his direct and endless running, his eye for goal and his experienced presence among a field of young prospects have depicted him as a sign of hope.