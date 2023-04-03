Former Premier League defender Micah Richards believes Jack Grealish is now playing with "a different confidence" because of a run of games in the Manchester City team.

The 27-year-old, who played with Richards at Aston Villa from 2015-2019, has scored four goals and registered five assists this year in the league, already surpassing his Premier League goal tally from last season.

"I have been a bit hard on him as I know what he can deliver and now he is delivering it,” Richards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"Especially after the World Cup and long may it continue, he is just playing with a different confidence. He looks like when he is going up against his man he will take him on every single time - that is what he needs to do.

"I don’t think it is as bad as people were saying last season, he just didn’t have the goals or assists to go with it. But now you are seeing that.

"Confidence and a run of games is the difference. He is starting more games. On the right-hand side you would have [Phil] Foden, [Riyad] Mahrez but it is just that consistency. When you are in and out of a team you feel like you have to come in and be the best player on the pitch.

"Now it feels like he has gradually got to the form we know he can have, and he has the trust of his team-mates."

