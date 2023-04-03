St Johnstone 0-1 Aberdeen: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after Aberdeen battled to a 1-0 win away at McDiarmid Park.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Niall: After the early dismissal the Dons lacked the creativity and penetration that might have been expected, and had it not been for an inspired Roos the home side may have salvaged a point. Despite the welcome three points and the favourable results elsewhere, the most disappointing late sting was the needless red card for Shinnie which will have an impact.

Fred: Another three points - not too pretty but a gritty performance. There is a different spirit under Mr Robson, high hopes for the future.

Andy: I thought that with the man advantage Aberdeen would dominate the game, but that didn't happen. Also, what was Shinnie thinking with that pointless tackle? Much is made of his experience but that showed a lack of it!

Brady: Scrappy from the Dons, but it’s the points that count at this stage in the season. Barry Robson will be rubbing his hands at the thought of finishing above the Edinburgh teams after the heavy defeats in the capital under Goodwin.