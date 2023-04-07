Bournemouth's Lewis Cook says this season's Premier League relegation battle is "crazy" ahead of his a clash with fellow strugglers Leicester on Saturday.

The Cherries currently sit 18th, one place above of the Foxes, who are without a permanent manager after sacking Brendan Rodgers.

Cook said: "It’s crazy, I feel everyone is in a similar boat in the table and you string a couple of wins together and the outlook for the season changes. We can do that, but we have to take it game-by-game and just crack on.

"We all know it’s a massive game. I think every team in this league is strong and have great individual players that can change games. We are going to have to be on our A game and there is a lot that has gone on for them as a club so I’m sure they will be motivated to get the win as well."

Despite their precarious position, Bournemouth picked up a morale-boosting victory over Fulham last weekend and Cook believes recent performances have given a good foundation for the remaining games of the season.

"I feel like we have created a lot of chances," he said.

"We’ve been playing well, lots of energy and got a few good wins which is massive.

"I feel we are in a great place and have a lot of players that can change games as well."