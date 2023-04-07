Following the announcement that Frank Lampard has been appointed as Chelsea caretaker coach until the end of the season, we asked you for your thoughts on the decision.

Here are some of your comments:

Sal: Delighted that Lampard has been appointed. Essence of the team is still one that Thomas Tuchel inherited from him. He is a decent, honest, hardworking man and there is much affection for him at Chelsea. Can he command the respect and support of the more recent imports? Hopefully yes, with the support of the young Chelsea talent he originally gave a chance to.

Paul: Headless chicken move. Lampard will always be a nice guy and a great former Chelsea player but he is not management material and has failed in every job he has been in.

Fossie: Actually I think this is a shrewd move by the owners and by Frank. With this appointment, they have got someone who every Chelsea supporter loves. For Frank and for the owners, as so little is expected now of Chelsea this season, both have got everything to gain, and nothing to lose.

Jonny: As interim appointments go, this looks a sensible one and I'm happy with it. He should hopefully give a morale boost to the whole club and the kind of emotion that Frank brings out in the players and fans is the type that can inspire a Champions League run. He will hopefully help get Mason Mount back to his best and to sign a new contract!

Lewis: It's a good decision. Lampard is well respected at the club and can bring out the best in some players. Mount can also regain his confidence under Lampard and since we've got nothing left to lose apart from the Champions League, he is a good choice. The only worry is this does feel like a random decision from the owners and a little bit of a gamble.

Andy: To be quite honest I think it's a backwards step in a terrible and frustrating season. We need someone who has a voice to the players like Jose Mourinho. Todd Boehly has made our club a laughing stock.