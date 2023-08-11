Young striker Wright signs for Elgin on loan

Ross County have announced that young striker Matthew Wright has joined Elgin City on loan.

Wright, 20, was loaned out to Montrose and Falkirk last season, and will continue his development away from the Dingwall club.

“I am delighted that Matty has joined Elgin City," manager Malky Mackay said. "This is a platform for him to showcase his talents and prove himself in the Football League.

"It is important for young players to continue to test themselves, and we believe Matty will thrive at Elgin.”