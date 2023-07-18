Signing Andre Onana will be "good news" for Manchester United, according to Guardian football writer Jamie Jackson, but he said the goalkeeper has fallen out with Erik ten Hag in the past.

Jackson told BBC Radio 5 Live: "He previously worked with Onana when they were both at Ajax. David de Gea has now left the club because basically he wants a goalkeeper in the mould of how he views Onana, who is a very good footballer and plays out from the back.

"It’s going to be an interesting one because he does have an individual personality. He was sent home from the World Cup. He actually had a fallout with Ten Hag towards the end of his time at Ajax because he allowed his contract to run down and he left on a free.

"He is a brave keeper. He likes to take the initiative. He will certainly be a character.

"It will be good news and this signing adds to Mason Mount, but the big challenge is bringing in a number nine really."

On how much money United have left, Jackson added: "Let’s say they started off with about £120m in this window. If you do the maths, basically it’s all gone.

"This is why people like Harry Maguire, Fred, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek, Anthony Elanga are all sort of available. They need to raise funds."