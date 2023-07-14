Arthur Renard, Dutch football journalist

In the summer of 2021, Arsenal's new signing Jurrien Timber made his Netherlands debut before the delayed Euro 2020, a tournament for which he would be selected and make three appearances.

For the national team, he has played mostly on the right of a three-man defence, next to Virgil van Dijk. The Liverpool centre-back praised Timber's development, saying he was not nearly as far along at the same age, describing him as a great player and true professional.

In some way, Timber's game is reminiscent of Van Dijk's - both are calm in one-on-one situations, anticipating strikers' movements, and choosing the right moment to intervene.

"Jurrien doesn't panic and he's really fast so, even if he misjudges a situation, he can still make it up," said Timber's former manager Michael Reiziger.

That versatility must appeal to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who may anticipate a similar role for Timber on the right as Oleksandr Zinchenko executes on the left, with a licence to roam.

Timber's impressive technique and ball control come in handy when going forward, but his defensive characteristics are equally impressive as he uses his body well to hold players off, which is also demonstrated with his well-timed blocks and sliding tackles.

Reiziger added: "He's a good guy and very passionate when it comes to playing football. You can easily hold a conversation with him as he's intelligent and just has a nice personality.

"He fits easily in a team. That's also because he has the attributes of a leader. You can see other lads looking at him and respecting his opinion. In that way, he is a mature guy.

"The intensity in the Premier League is much higher [than the Eredivisie] and Arsenal will also be playing Champions League next season. But he knows what will be asked of him, as he will be demanded to play in those kinds of games possibly three times a week.

"At Arsenal there are only top players, so he will have to compete and show that he's the one who has to play."

