Nahmani hits debut double as Saints rout Arbroath in cup

Stav Nahmani made an explosive debut off the bench as St Mirren thrashed Arbroath 4-0 to rally from their opening Viaplay Cup defeat.

Having lost 1-0 at Montrose last time out, Stephen Robinson's men had little margin for error but made light work of the Championship side in Paisley.

French striker Mikael Mandron netted his first Saints goal, heading home Ryan Strain's cross to give the hosts a 10th-minute lead that was doubled by captain Mark O'Hara before half-time.

Israeli forward Nahmani then stole the show in the first appearance of his season-long loan from Maccabi Haifa, netting twice in eight minutes as he displayed frightening pace and unerring finishing.

With three points from their opening two games, Robinson's side lie third in Group H.