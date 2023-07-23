Simon Stone, BBC Sport at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

Manchester United co-chair Avram Glazer refused to answer questions on the club’s ownership situation at MetLife Stadium on Saturday.

Glazer watched United train earlier this week at the exclusive Pingry School.

His presence at the 2-0 win over Arsenal merely fuelled speculation that he want to remain involved at Old Trafford and there is disagreement within the family about whether they should accept one of the offers for the club from Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos group.

Glazer was spotted as he headed out of the 82,000-capacity stadium, which normally plays host to the New York Giants and New York Jets NFL sides.

But he wasn’t in the mood for a chat.

"I’m just here to enjoy the game," he replied.