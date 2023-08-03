Stick with Marshall in goals? Choose your Hibs XI

It's a salvage job for Hibs tonight as they bid to recover from last week's humiliation and seal progress to the third round of Europa Conference League qualifying.

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg against Andorrans Inter Club d'Escaldes, Hibs need to turn things around at Easter Road.

Should David Marshall keep the gloves after his error last week? Should Martin Boyle be pitched in up front for his first start after long-term injury?

Make the big decisions and choose your Hibs XI for the crunch game here.