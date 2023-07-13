Spurs fans 'deserve to know' Kane's intentions

Tottenham "need clarity" over Harry Kane's future sooner rather than later so that it does not put a cloud over their season, says ESPN's chief sports writer Mark Ogden.

With a year left on his contract, there is constant speculation about whether he will stay in north London or leave this summer and Ogden told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that uncertainty will destabilise new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou's plans.

"It's going to be a saga and a distraction until Harry comes out and tells what is going to happen," he said. "It's a bit of a guesisng game right now.

"Spurs fans probably deserve to know. He's already a club legend and the best player. After so many years of just endless speculation, I think everybody, Tottenham fans or otherwise, just want to know his intentions.

"Postecoglou will want to keep Kane, but he will also want to spend the money he could get for him on a new striker."

Ogden accepts there is a possibility "settled" Kane could sign a new deal at Spurs but thinks that is unlikely.

"He could also stay for a year to try to get Tottenham into the Champions League," he added. "But that puts huge pressure on him to deliver it in order to justify keeping him.

"Daniel Levy has a big decision. At some point, you imagine their valuation will be met - if he stays, that's a massive asset they could lose for nothing."

Listen to the full Kane discussion from 15'30 on BBC Sounds