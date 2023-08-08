St Mirren deservedly prevail in 'enthralling clash'

Mark Jardine, Misery Hunters podcast, external

An enthralling clash in the capital on Sunday, capped off by a late, late Alex Greive winner saw St Mirren start their season with their first top-flight opening-day win on the road since July 2006.

Manager Stephen Robinson was left lamenting the loss of an incoming mystery striker in the build-up to Sunday’s season opener, but the standout performer on the day was a familiar face in Toyosi Olusanya.

Very few Buddies would have predicted Olusanya to be the man leading the line after struggling to make an impression last season, including Robinson, who didn’t have him in the starting lineup until an injury in the warm-up forced his hand. A similar turnaround hasn’t been seen since, well, last season when Curtis Main enjoyed a tremendous sophomore year following a lacklustre first season.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson will have no doubt spent Monday going through his own side's performance in great detail, but the three points deservedly made their way back down the M8 to Paisley.