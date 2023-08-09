As the new season fast approaches, we asked you to have your say on where Sheffield United will finish the campaign.

Here are a selection of your comments:

Tracey: Sheffield United never do it easy, but if players want to leave then let them, as long as you replace them. I have faith we will stay up... finish about 15th.

Andy: We will only be above Luton unfortunately this season after selling our assets and not replacing them with known quality and a proven goalscorer.

Dave: I am generally an optimist by nature, one has to be having supported the Blades for some 60 years! However, the way the board at Bramall Lane are conducting their business will dictate that the Blades are surely hot favourites for a swift return to Championship football. Heckingbottom is adamant the squad is "well short of where they need to be".

Alastair: I think 18th. Abysmal summer has jeopardised the club's future. Gambling on players from unfashionable leagues while selling the Crown Jewels, that is asset stripping! Probably the worst squad in Premier League history, luckily the crowd is worth a few points. Luton and Wolves are worse, but nothing to look forward to with a squad not fit for the Championship next year.

Will: As a Blades fan I can't help but feel pessimistic going into this season. Arguably our best ever player in Ndiaye has left the club with rumours Sander Berge is on his way out also. With this in mind I'd be very happy if we finish 17th.

Jonny: The current squad is simply nowhere near good enough. Significantly weaker than our squad last season and losing our main man. We will have a rough season unless we can bring in talent before the end of the window, which I am not hopeful of. Relegation incoming.